Captain Tsubasa's Creator Yoichi Takahashi Draws Illustrations For Diego Maradona Documentary

Captain Tsubasa 's creator Yōichi Takahashi has contributed illustrations to Asif Kapadia's 2019 documentary Diego Maradona, which recounts the checkered life of former Argentine soccer player Diego Maradona.

Takahashi has drawn two illustrations for the documentary. According to him, the first illustration depicts Maradona basking in the crowd's cheers after his team won the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, while the second illustration depicts Maradona's “famous five-person elimination”. The latter likely refers to the moment when Maradona passed five English players in a single run to score a goal during Argentina's match against England in the 1986 World Cup. Below is a recording of said moment, and if you watch closely, you can spot the exact frame that likely inspired the illustration above – proof of how deftly Takahashi has captured Maradona's uncanny play in motion.

Maradona's abilities and personality also had a profound influence on Takahashi and his creations. "The famous five-man pass and many other manga-like plays had a great impact on Tsubasa Ozora's play. In particular, I modeled the character Juan Diaz directly after Maradona, including his playing style and personality,” commented Takahashi.

Diego Maradona will open in theaters throughout Japan on February 5. HBO describes the documentary:

Diego Maradona is a documentary that highlights one of the most celebrated and controversial soccer players in the world. Maradona arrived in Naples on July 5, 1984, for a world-record fee. The charismatic Argentine was worshiped on and off the pitch and led Napoli to its first league title. This wild and unforgettable story will recount the miracles he performed on the field as darker days loomed ahead. It will include more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from Maradona's personal archives, and decades-old news footage and interviews with historians and journalists.

Additionally, excluding some locations, a limited number of original postcards featuring each illustration will be given out randomly at theaters in Japan.

Source: Comic Natalie