Jujutsu Kaisen ED Gets Me & Roboco Gag Manga Version

Manga artist Shūhei Miyazaki personally drew the animations and backgrounds

Weekly Shonen Jump 's official YouTube channel uploaded a version of the Jujutsu Kaisen ED sequence featuring the characters of Shūhei Miyazaki's Me & Roboco gag manga. The animated sequence shows the titular Roboco performing the moves instead of Yuji and the others. Miyazaki personally drew the animations and backgrounds himself.

Both series are serialized in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Me & Roboco first launched in July last year.

Jujutsu Kaisen 's currently airing television anime premiered on October 2. The anime will have 24 episodes. Gege Akutami launched the manga in March 2018.

Thanks to Christopher Campbell for the news tip.