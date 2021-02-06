Complete Your Cozy Camping Gear Collection With These Yuru Camp Sierra Cups

With its characteristic hooked-shaped wire handle and lightweight metal body, the Sierra Cup (known originally as the Sierra Club Cup) has been a campers' favorite since as early as the 1940s. A variation of this historied piece of camping equipment is the second collaboration item between the Laid-Back Camp anime and the Alpen Outdoors camping gear store.

Like most Sierra Cups, this version has a wide mouth and a smaller bottom for easy stacking, and a wire handle that allows it to be attached to a belt. Unlike most Sierra Cups, however, these come with chibi Rin and Nadeshiko faces printed on the bottom, as well as a little protective sheath around the wire handle, presumably to prevent the cups from scalding their users. The cup will be available for purchase at all 12 Alpen Outdoors branches in Japan and its online store from February 5 onwards. However, only 200 cups will be sold at each branch in total.

Additionally, the first 50 customers who purchase 10,000 yen or more at each store will receive an A4 clear file as a gift.

The collaboration campaign between the Laid-Back Camp anime and Alpen Outdoors started in January 8, 2021 and is currently still ongoing. The first collaboration item is a tote bag, and visitors to Alpen Outdoors stores can conjure up an AR (Augmented Reality) Laid-Back Camp character by scanning a barcode with their smartphones. The AR experience is still available at stores.

Source: Comic Natalie