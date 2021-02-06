Gintoki, Kagura And Shinpachi Show Their "Cool" Side in uno X Gintama Collab

Gintama mines a lot of its comedy by constantly escalating preposterous situations to hilariously absurd levels, with its protagonists Gintoki, Kagura and Shinpachi being the primary instigators more often than not. However, the trio have briefly paused their crazy antics to appear presentable and "cool" for a collaboration between the Gintama: The Final film and the uno men's skincare brand.

According to the official collaboration webpage, the collaboration is based around the idea that the characters in Gintama are usually comical but become decisive when they have to, which overlaps with uno's ideal image of "cool" people with a sense of composure. Furthermore, many of uno's customers are also Gintama fans, which led to the launch of the collaboration.

The collaboration products are Uno Whip Wash (Black) Gintoki, Uno Whip Wash (Scrub) Shinpachi and Uno Whip Wash (Moist) Kagura. They will be available for purchase in limited quantities at drugstores, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers around Japan from the end of January onwards.

