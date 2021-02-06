Scriptwriter, Mangaka and DJ Daisuke Nishijima's Subecho Manga Gets Adapted Into a Card Game

The bookstore Twin Lion Hall has published a card game based on Daisuke Nishijima 's award-winning manga Subete ga chotto zutsu yasashī sekai (A World Where Everything Is a Little Kind) on January 31.

The rules and mechanics of the card game are designed by Taiki Shinzawa, who created the Maskmen and American Book Shop board games. The game is designed as an alternate way of experiencing the story and world of Nishijima's manga; both the characters that players play as and the items they are tasked to collect are from the manga. As well, all 60 cards have different designs, with each featuring a scene from the manga.

The card game is priced at 2,860 yen (approximately US$27) per set and will be available for purchase at game stores and bookstores throughout Japan.

Nishijima published the Subete ga chotto zutsu yasashī sekai manga in 2012 under Kodansha 's KC Peace label. The manga's story centers on a small village on a small island dominated by silence and darkness, where the night never dawns and the harvest is meager. One day, a man from the city comes to this village forgotten by everyone and asks if he can plant a "tree of light" to bring light to the village. The manga was selected as the Grand Prize winner in the manga category of the third Hiroshima Book Awards in 2013.

Nishijima has worked as a writer and filmmaker since the 1990s before making his manga debut with the series Ōson Sensō in 2004. He won the Best Artist award at the 2004 Seiun Awards for his work on the manga Sekai no Owari no Mahōtsukai (The Witch at the End of the World). He is also active in the music industry under the name DJ Mahōtsukai. He is also working on an idol project titled "Mayowigo."

Source: Comic Natalie