Team Liquid Esports Organization Launches Naruto Shippuden Apparel Line on February 12

The popular esports organization Team Liquid has partnered with Viz Media to launch a Naruto Shippūden apparel line. On February 12, the collection will be available for purchase at Liquid Apparel's online store, including the following items:

Leaf Village Denim Jacket

Jonin-inspired Leaf Village Parka

Naruto vs Sasuke Cargo Joggers

Rogue Ninja Hat

Stylized hoodies, long sleeve shirts and short sleeve tees

The collaboration was teased on Twitter on Tuesday with a short video previewing the items and a reference to Naruto's iconic English dub catchphrase "Believe It". Popular content creator King Vader assisted with modeling for the video.

Alexander Lee, Senior Licensing Manager at Viz Media , commented, “With both brands celebrating our respective 20th anniversaries, this is the perfect time to team up. Anime and esports fashion is constantly evolving and we are ecstatic to be an integral part of this unique collaboration."

Mike Milanov, Chief Business Development Officer at Team Liquid, said, “Team Liquid's goal is to continue excelling in the world of apparel and innovative co-branded programs. We know gaming constantly crosses paths with other industries and cultures—especially anime. Like our fans, we love anime, and Naruto is one of the most successful anime franchises of all time. We couldn't be more excited to announce this strategic partnership to our fans.”

The apparel line marks the latest high-profile partnership for Liquid Apparel, who have previously collaborated with Marvel Entertainment, tokidoki, and Stance. It also celebrates both Team Liquid and the Naruto franchise 's 20th anniversaries.

Liquid Apparel intends to produce additional Naruto Shippūden collections in the future, but the items will only be available exclusively in the United States due to licensing issues. The brand is aiming to expand the range of countries to sell to in the future.

Source: Email correspondence