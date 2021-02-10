Toho Releases Godzilla Valentine's Day Cards for Your Disaster Romance

For those of you who want to convey your love to a special someone in a more giant way than usual, TOHO International, Inc. has released Godzilla-themed Valentine's Day cards.

The cute messages on these cards include "I have a mecha crush on you!" from Mechagodzilla, "I'm three heads over heels for you!" from Ghidorah, and "Crashing my way into your heart!" from Godzilla. Check out the selection below:

Sources: Email correspondence, Godzilla official website