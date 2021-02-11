Acneo Premieres Anime Short About Adult Acne

Anime based on contest winner's original story

Acneo, a skincare brand of KOSE's Dr. Phil Cosmetics, premiered an anime short on Monday titled "Ichi Nichi Shite Narazu" (Not Made in a Day) on YouTube . The anime's story is about adult acne, and it is based on the grand prize winner of Acneo and novel-posting site Everystar's story contest. The theme of the contest was "Have you become beautiful recently?"

The story follows an office worker Mitsuki who is more devoted to her work than her own personal grooming. She decides to improve her appearance when she discovers that her boss Watanabe is leaving.

The anime's cast includes Hikari Kubota (Mejiro Dober in Uma Musume Pretty Derby ) as Mitsuki Hattori, Yuichiro Umehara ( Goblin Slayer ) as Ryо̄ta Chiba, and Satoru Inoue (Magne in My Hero Academia ) as Section Chief Watanabe.

Saburо̄ Hashimoto directed the anime. Tsukiko Sakurai wrote the original story. Ceui performed the anime's theme song "birth days."

Acneo is commemorating the anime's premiere with a Twitter campaign, in which winners may receive Acneo skincare products and a Chiba-themed alarm clock signed by Umehara.

Source: Comic Natalie