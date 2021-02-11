Rumiko Takahashi Draws Yashahime Characters for Soundtrack Cover Art

CD will ship on March 3

InuYasha creator Rumiko Takahashi drew the jacket illustration for the soundtrack of the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ( Han'yō no Yasha Hime ) anime spinoff series. The image shows the three main characters Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha. The CD will ship on March 3.

The album is comprised of two disks containing 58 songs. As with the previous serious InuYasha , Kaoru Wada composed the soundtrack. Disk 2 will contain Yashahime versions of classic InuYasha tracks such as Hanyо̄ Inuyasha (Half-demon Inuyasha).

The album will come with a booklet with text printed in both English and Japanese. It will contain Kaoru Wada 's comments on each song, as well as a long-form discussion between Yashahime director Teruo Sato and sound director Yasushi Nagura .

The anime premiered in Japan on October 3. Viz Media began streaming the anime with English subtitles on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and Hulu on the same day in North and Latin American territories. Funimation is partnering with Viz Media to release the anime's English dub.

Source: Comic Natalie