Tokyo Ghoul's Creator Sui Ishida Gets Exhibition

An exhibition showcasing the work of Tokyo Ghoul 's manga creator Sui Ishida is currently being held at the Sunshine City Exhibition Hall A in Ikebukuro. Titled “ Sui Ishida Exhibition [ Tokyo Ghoul → JACKJEANNE]”, the exhibition launched on February 6 and will be held until March 7.

The theme of the exhibition is "Relive the World of Sui Ishida : From Zero to the Birth of His Works," and it is centred around the Tokyo Ghoul series and the game Jack Jeanne, displaying illustrations and documents that provide insights to Ishida's process of creating each work.

Visitors will first be greeted by the "Room of Beginnings", where 17 monitors are set up to display a video collage featuring 710 of Ishida's illustrations and backed by the song "unravel" from the Tokyo Ghoul anime by TK. The song has been newly remixed for the video collage by n-buna of Yorushka.

Beyond the "Room of Beginnings" is the Tokyo Ghoul area, where one can experience the world and setting of Tokyo Ghoul as shown through numerous illustrations and graphics. While Ishida mostly creates his works digitally these days, physical manuscripts and illustrations from the early days of his career are also on display here.

Next is the Jack Jeanne area, where the process of creating the game will be introduced in eight parts, including planning, concept art, and music. Character panels are also installed.

Finally, at various places in the venue, the content of the handwritten letters that Ishida wrote to readers as answers to the "Questions to Sui Ishida " asked during the release of the Tokyo Ghoul:re illustration collection book " Tokyo Ghoul [ZAKKI:re]" are displayed under sections titled "100 Questions".

In addition to the current venue, the exhibition will also be held at the Fukuoka Asian Art Museum in Fukuoka from April 10 to May 16. Normal admission tickets cost 2000 yen including tax, whereas special admission tickets, which come with a clear bookmark set, cost 3500 yen including tax. The tickets for the Tokyo venue are currently on sale and can be purchased here.

Ishida serialized Tokyo Ghoul in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump from 2011 to 2014, followed by Tokyo Ghoul:re , which ended in summer 2018. The Tokyo Ghoul:re television anime included two seasons and the latter aired from October to December 2018.

Jack Jeanne is collaboration game project between Broccoli and Sui Ishida for the Nintendo Switch. The game will have both visual novel and rhythm game elements, and will center on the theater and a drama school setting. Ishida is credited with the original work and character designs, and also worked on the world design, in-game illustrations, and insert song lyrics for the game. The game's release has been delayed to March 2021 from its original launch date of August 5, 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie