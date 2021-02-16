Hunter x Hunter Announces New Escape Room for 2021

SCRAP 's Real Escape Game Twitter account announced on Monday that the Hunter x Hunter series is getting a new online escape room challenge, which will run from March 25 to June 27. The "Escape From the Shape-Shifting Labyrinth" game features an original story about the Hunter exam, and it will feature new voice recordings and footage.

Earlier this month, voice actors Megumi Han and Mariya Ise teased that they were recording for "that project." The two starred as main characters Gon and Killua in the 2011 Hunter × Hunter anime. The role was Han's major debut voice acting role.

The new escape room can be played anywhere as long as you have a kit, which can be purchased either online via the Real Escape Game website from March 1 or through SCRAP stores from March 25. A regular kit costs 3,000 yen (US$28), while a deluxe kit costs 5,000 yen (US$47). You can try out a sample puzzle through the website.

Hunter x Hunter previously held an escape room in 2019.

Source: Real Escape Game Twitter account