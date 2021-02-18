Love Live! Sunshine!! Girls Pitch in For Cybersecurity Awareness Posters

The Love Live! Sunshine!! girls are appearing on posters for the National center of Incident readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity ( NISC ) for Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The official website released the main poster visual, seen below:

The Love Live! official YouTube channel released an educational skit where Hanamaru's friends tell her not to trust everything she reads on the internet.

The collaboration has also produced posters of the individual girls, which are being released daily via the website and the Love Live! official Twitter account. Each poster has a caption with a cybersecurity-related theme (note that posters 8 and 9 have yet to be released):

1) Make your passwords long and complex

2) Install two-step verification

3) Install anti-virus software and update it regularly

4) Don't open files and links immediately

5) Beware of phishing sites

6) Don't share your personal information recklessly

7) Make sure to thoroughly verify the truthfulness of information

8) Don't post things that hurt other people

9) Don't create holes to exploit

Finally, the girls will also appear on three videos hosted on the NISC YouTube channel on the following dates: February 20, February 27, and March 6.