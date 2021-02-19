Crunchyroll Awards Crown Jujutsu Kaisen as Anime of the Year

Disclosure: The writer of this article is also a judge for the Anime Awards.

The unstoppable action powerhouse series Jujutsu Taisen took home three awards at this year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards, including Anime of the Year. The series, based on the manga by Gege Akutami , was nominated in 10 categories and secured awards in Best Antagonist for the possessive spirit Ryomen Sukuna and best ending sequence for the dance-happy "LOST IN PARADISE by ALI feat. AKLO."

Fellow top contender Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! took home awards for Best Animation and Best Director. This is Masaaki Yuasa 's second win after previously winning Best Director for his work on DEVILMAN crybaby at the 2018 awards.

Studio Orange 's BEASTARS was nominated in nine categories but took home only one prize for its admittedly iconic opening sequence "Wild Side" also by ALI . Surprisingly, the anime with the most nominations went home emptyhanded this year. Great Pretender was represented in 12 different categories but couldn't overcome its rivals for any of the awards.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War 's second season built on its previous season's success by taking home "Best Comedy," the second win for the series. Show star Kaguya Shinomiya was also voted this year's "Best Girl." She and character co-star Miyuki Shirogane previously won "Best Couple" last year.

The full list of winners are below.