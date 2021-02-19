Interest
Crunchyroll Awards Crown Jujutsu Kaisen as Anime of the Year
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Disclosure: The writer of this article is also a judge for the Anime Awards.
The unstoppable action powerhouse series Jujutsu Taisen took home three awards at this year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards, including Anime of the Year. The series, based on the manga by Gege Akutami, was nominated in 10 categories and secured awards in Best Antagonist for the possessive spirit Ryomen Sukuna and best ending sequence for the dance-happy "LOST IN PARADISE by ALI feat. AKLO."
Fellow top contender Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! took home awards for Best Animation and Best Director. This is Masaaki Yuasa's second win after previously winning Best Director for his work on DEVILMAN crybaby at the 2018 awards.
Studio Orange's BEASTARS was nominated in nine categories but took home only one prize for its admittedly iconic opening sequence "Wild Side" also by ALI. Surprisingly, the anime with the most nominations went home emptyhanded this year. Great Pretender was represented in 12 different categories but couldn't overcome its rivals for any of the awards.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War's second season built on its previous season's success by taking home "Best Comedy," the second win for the series. Show star Kaguya Shinomiya was also voted this year's "Best Girl." She and character co-star Miyuki Shirogane previously won "Best Couple" last year.
The full list of winners are below.
- Anime of the Year – JUJUTSU KAISEN
- Best Animation – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Best Fantasy – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)
- Best Drama – Fruits Basket (Season 2)
- Best Comedy – Kaguya-sama: Love is War?
- Best Girl – Kaguya Shinomiya, Kaguya-sama: Love is War?
- Best Boy – Shoyo Hinata, HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP
- Best Protagonist – Catarina Claes, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
- Best Antagonist – Ryomen Sukuna, JUJUTSU KAISEN
- Best Fight Scene – Deku Vs. Overhaul, My Hero Academia Season 4
- Best Score – Kevin Penkin, Tower of God
- Best Director – Masaaki Yuasa, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Best Character Design – Mayuka Ito, Original Designs By Aidairo, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun
- Best Couple – Nasa Yuzaki & Tsukasa Yuzaki, TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You
- Best VA Performance (JP) – Yūsuke Kobayashi As Natsuki Subaru, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)
- Best VA Performance (EN) – Zeno Robinson As Hawks, My Hero Academia Season 4
- Best Opening Sequence (OP) – Wild Side (ALI), BEASTARS
- Best Ending Sequence (ED) – LOST IN PARADISE (ALI feat. AKLO), JUJUTSU KAISEN