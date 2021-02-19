Daily Beast Crossword Puzzle Features Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Clue

The Daily Beast describes its crossword puzzles as a place "where power, pop culture, and politics intersect—quite literally." As it turns out, anime is among the potential topics. The "Melbourne Again" puzzle from February 18 features a clue referencing a certain popular anime series. The 3-down clue reads: "____" Slayer (manga series written by Tanjiro Kamado).

Sorry to spoil the solution here, but it's Demon Slayer .

As fans of the series may be aware, the crossword clue contains a minor inaccuracy: The creator of Demon Slayer is Koyoharu Gotouge , while Tanjiro Kamado refers to the name of the protagonist. Nevertheless, Tanjiro's distinctive name still serves as an effective clue to solving that part of the puzzle.

The crossword was designed by professional crossword maker Matt Gaffney, and it can be accessed for free via the Daily Beast website.

Even outside of Japan, where Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba hit the mainstream, the series has been making waves in high places. On Wednesday, Time Magazine honored Koyoharu Gotouge on its Time100 Next list, a list that highlights 100 emerging, influential people who are shaping the future. This marked the first time the publication has selected a manga creator for the list.

Thanks to Sean for the news tip.

Source: Daily Beast