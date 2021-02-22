Demon Slayer Gets Happy Meal Stickers in McDonald's Japan

McDonald's Japan 's official Twitter account announced last Friday that characters from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series will be featured in the next Happy Meal.

In addition to the usual toy, each Happy Meal order will now come with a set of Demon Slayer -themed stickers. There are five sets in total and each centers around one or more of the following Demon Slayer characters: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, and the "Pillars" Shinobu Kocho and Giyu Tomioka. Each set includes a character sticker, a collection of five stickers featuring the character's quotes and scenes from the Demon Slayer anime, and a sticker of the character(s) in McDonald's uniforms.

A video advertisement showcasing the stickers has also been released on the official McDonald's Japan YouTube channel:

Sources: McDonald's Japan Official Website, SSNP