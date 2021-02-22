Interest
Demon Slayer Gets Happy Meal Stickers in McDonald's Japan
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
McDonald's Japan's official Twitter account announced last Friday that characters from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series will be featured in the next Happy Meal.
3/5(金)からの #ハッピーセット に新登場するのは、みんな大好きなあのキャラクター…👀✨— マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) February 19, 2021
分かった方、いますか❓https://t.co/G5Gh6g1U1m pic.twitter.com/L7FQ7w6qAK
In addition to the usual toy, each Happy Meal order will now come with a set of Demon Slayer-themed stickers. There are five sets in total and each centers around one or more of the following Demon Slayer characters: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, and the "Pillars" Shinobu Kocho and Giyu Tomioka. Each set includes a character sticker, a collection of five stickers featuring the character's quotes and scenes from the Demon Slayer anime, and a sticker of the character(s) in McDonald's uniforms.
A video advertisement showcasing the stickers has also been released on the official McDonald's Japan YouTube channel:
Sources: McDonald's Japan Official Website, SSNP