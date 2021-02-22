Reddit Anime Awards Crown Chihayafuru 3, Re:Zero Season 2 as Anime of the Year

While Crunchyroll announced the results of its annual Anime Awards, the /r/anime community also held its annual Anime Awards livestream over the weekend. The subreddit's award ceremony featured both a jury panel and a popular vote across various genres and categories. This year, the jury winner for overall best anime was Chihayafuru 3 , while Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 took the public vote.

Reddit's Anime Awards includes a panel of jury members for each award who are asked to view all of the nominees before casting their vote. The awards are broken down into four major categories, the "Main" awards, the "Genre" awards, the "Production" awards, and the "Character" awards. Each individual award includes a winner from the Jury selection and the public vote as well as six runner-ups.

The winners from the "Main" and "Production" award categories are listed below:

Anime of the Year

Chihayafuru 3 (Jury)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Public)

Short of the Year

Movie of the Year

Animation (TV)

Pokémon: Twilight Wings (Jury)

Animation (Movie)

Background Art (TV)

Background Art (Movie)

Children of the Sea (Jury)

Character Design (TV)

Pokémon: Twilight Wings (Jury)

Character Design (Movie)

Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (Public)

Compositing (TV)

Pokémon: Twilight Wings (Jury)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 2 (Public)

Compositing (Movie)

Children of the Sea (Jury)

Weathering With You (Public)

Storyboarding (TV)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 2 (Public)

Storyboarding (Movie)

Children of the Sea (Jury)

Weathering With You (Public)

OST (TV)

OST (Movie)

Weathering With You (Public)

Sound Design (TV)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 2 (Public)

Sound Design (Movie)

Children of the Sea (Jury)

Weathering With You (Public)

Voice Actor

Best Opening Song

"Kaikai Kitan" by Eve from Jujutsu Kaisen (Public)

Best Ending Song

"Lost in Paradise feat. AKLO" by ALI from Jujutsu Kaisen (Consensus)

The livestream guests included voice actors Sean Chiplock ( Re:Zero , Breath of the Wild ), Kayli Mills ( Re:Zero , Sword Art Online , KONOSUBA ), and Megan Shipman ( My Hero Academia , Attack on Titan ); translator Katrina Leonoudakis ( Horimiya , Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU , Chihayafuru ), and animator Jarrett Martin ( Akudama Drive , Black Clover , Boruto ). Industry professionals, including the team behind ON-GAKU , Cindy Yamauchi ( Akudama Drive ), and Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul , Tower of God ), have sent their public thanks for the recognition. The awards attracted approximately 6.3k unique voters, 151.3k individual votes cast, and 140 juror applicants.

Last year, Hugtto! Precure won the jury vote, while Attack on Titan: Season 3 Part 2 won the public vote. /r/anime's Anime Awards project began in 2018, and the subreddit currently has over 2 million subscribers.

Sources: /r/anime Awards 2020 website, Email Correspondence