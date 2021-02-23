Light Novel Author Saginomiya Misaki Announces Health-Related Hiatus

Sankaku no Kyori wa Kagiri Nai Zero ranked #8 in Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! 2019

Light novel author Saginomiya Misaki ( Sankaku no Kyori wa Kagiri Nai Zero , Hiyori-chan no Onegai wa Zettai ) announced on Twitter on Saturday that he will be taking a temporary hiatus from writing between one to several months long due to health reasons. He wrote that he had recently been pushing himself too hard with writing, which has taken a toll on both his lifestyle and his health.

Misaki stated that both Sankaku no Kyori wa Kagiri Nai Zero and Hiyori-chan no Onegai wa Zettai are stories where he puts a lot of effort into empathizing with the characters as he writes them. He would empathize with their struggles to such a degree that he would feel their pain as well. The success of both series has inspired him to work harder with his writing, but as a result of this approach, he ended up spending too much time in his day thinking about his writing, which caused a heavy burden on him.

Misaki assured readers that the damages are not so great that he is incapable of enjoying meals or sleeping. He stated that he was taking the hiatus as a precaution against further problems. He apologized for the suddenness of the message and for causing inconvenience to the readers, and he endeavors to get better soon.

Misaki launched the Sankaku no Kyori wa Kagiri Nai Zero novels in May 2018. The series ranked #8 in the bunkobon category of the 2019 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! guidebook. The novels are published by Dengeki Bunko with illustrations by Hiten , and the 6th volume shipped on November 10. A manga adaptation by Kasumi Morino launched in Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine in March 2019.

Source: Saginomiya Misaki's Twitter account