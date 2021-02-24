7-Eleven Releases 2nd Anime Ad with Character Designs By Kimi ni Todoke Creator

7-Eleven released its second animated ad featuring character designs by Kimi ni Todoke creator Karuho Shiina on Monday. The ad, which is titled "Winter Day, At the Street Corner," features voice performances by Natsuki Hanae and Takuya Eguchi . 7-Eleven released the video on its YouTube channel, embedded below:

Hanae plays the third year high school student Tо̄ru, while Eguchi plays his best friend Akira. The ad tells the story of how they meet and become friends. The animation was produced by The Answer Studio Co., Ltd. , which is credited for animation production cooperation on your name. Three ads will be produced in total.

The first ad is titled "Tokimeki wa, Sugu Soba ni" (Heartbeats Are Close By One's Side), and the theme is "The precious meetings and joys that exist in your everyday life." The story is set in a convenience store. The protagonist Nanami is played by Haruka Fukuhara (Himari Arisugawa/Cure Custard in Kirakira Precure a la Mode ). The theme song "Day Dream Believer" is performed by yama.

Shiina commented on her work on the ad as follows: "I've been drawing a long-form serialization all this time, so it's been over 10 years since I last drew pictures of new characters. I drew them to match a theme, but it felt fresh and enlightening to draw each character with traits that I wouldn't normally assemble on my own. I found myself thinking things like, 'This kind of girl is also cute' or 'This kind of guy is also appealing.' I also didn't have any experience drawing characters with heights that line up with a template, so that was fun."

Shiina began the main Kimi ni Todoke manga in Bessatsu Margaret in 2006, and ended it in November 2017. The Kimi ni Todoke Bangaihen ~Unmei no Hito~ ( Kimi ni Todoke Spinoff: Soulmate) spinoff manga debuted in Bessatsu Margaret in April 2018. The seventh chapter will launch in early 2021.

The series has consistently ranked among the top-selling manga in Japan. Viz Media publishes the English version of the manga, and published the 30th volume in December 2018.

NIS America released both seasons of the television anime adaptation on home video. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in 2010.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web