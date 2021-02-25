Great British Bake Off Finalist Makes Lovely Laputa Cake

Steven Carter-Bailey, who was a finalist of series 8 of The Great British Bake Off and the winner of The Great New Year's Bake Off 2019 , recently expressed his appreciation for Studio Ghibli 's Laputa: Castle in the Sky in the most characteristic way possible: by making a lovely cake.

He posted the photo on Twitter and Instagram, and wrote: "Laputa, Castle in the Sky is my all time favourite @instaghibli movie! When asked to make cake, I jumped at the chance. Layers of vanilla bean sponge with white chocolate ganache and raspberry make up this magical cake."

The cake recreates both the floating city of Laputa and the iconic iron golem.

Check out Steven's social media for more of his creative cakes, including recreations of other beloved pop culture figures such as Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sources: Steven Carter-Bailey's Twitter account, Instagram account