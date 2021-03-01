Interest
Akudama Drive Wins Anime Trending's Anime of the Year Awards
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Akudama Drive original anime created by Studio Pierrot and Too Kyo Games took the top spot at Anime Trending's 7th yearly Anime Awards. The series attracted 5,345 of 55,159 votes (or 9.69% of the vote). The anime also won the award for Best Original Screenplay, as well as Best Sci-Fi and Best Mystery/Psychological Anime.
Director Tomohiro Taguchi (Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World, Twin Star Exorcists) and original story draft writer Kazutaka Kodaka (Danganronpa game franchise) left a video message thanking fans for the vote.
KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson was crowned Anime Film of the Year, accumulating 7,450 of 39,630 votes (or 18.80%). Series director Takaomi Kanasaki shared a special illustration celebrating the win.
Here is a special illustration sent to us by @konosubaanime's director in celebration of its win as Anime Movie of the Year at #7thATA! pic.twitter.com/CjEFAaEHD1— Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) February 28, 2021
The community also lists awards for "Character," "Aspect" (i.e. production), "Theme Song," "Genre," and "Voice Acting." The winners for the "Aspect," "Theme Song," and "Voice Acting" polls are listed below:
Aspect
Theme Song
Voice Acting
Industry professionals, including Cindy Yamauchi (Akudama Drive animation character designer), Masayuki Suzuki (Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 theme song singer), Reiji Miyajima (Rent-A-Girlfriend series creator), Kenichiro Suehiro (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- composer), and Ryōta Suzuki (voice actor of Ishigami from Kaguya-sama: Love is War) have sent their public thanks for the recognition.
Jujutsu Kaisen was the winner of Crunchyroll's Anime Awards, while Chihayafuru 3 and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 took the crown at the /r/anime Anime Awards.
Source: Anime Trending (Link 2) (Link 3)