Yakuza Kiwami 2 Fan Mod Turns Kazuma Kiryu Into A Woman

The Yakuza Kiwami 2 game has gotten a fan mod which turns the manly Kazuma Kiryu into a woman. Yakuza fan RyuHachii released the mod on March 1. It currently works only with Kiryu's default outfit, although RyuHachii also has plans to add alternative outfits, including the shirtless version of the character, as well as support for the Yakuza: Like a Dragon game.

RyuHachii told Yakuza fan site The Tojo Dojo that if there is demand for other characters, she also plans to make female versions of Majima and Ryuji, two other popular characters in the game.

Sega released Yakuza Kiwami 2 , a full remake of Yakuza 2 , in Japan for PlayStation 4 in December 2017, and in English in August 2018. The remake uses the "Dragon Engine" that Sega created to develop Yakuza 6: The Song of Life , as well as new characters and new playable scenarios.

Sega released Yakuza: Like a Dragon ( Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue ) for PS4 in Japan as Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue (Yakuza 7: The Direction of Light and Dark) in January 2020. "Like a Dragon" in the Western title Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the translation of the series' Japanese title Ryū ga Gotoku .

Sources: Nexus Mods, The Tojo Dojo