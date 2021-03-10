McDonald's Japan Attempts to Curb Scalping of Demon Slayer Happy Meal Stickers

Stickers were reportedly being sold on online auction sites before official launch last Friday

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series got its own Happy Meal set at McDonald's Japan starting from March 5. The joyous occasion, however, has been marred by reports of scalping. According to a tweet screencapping the online auction site Mercari on March 4, stickers were being sold on the site the day before the official launch date, raising concerns that McDonald's own employees have been stealing the stickers in order to resell them online.

ITMedia reported that McDonald's Japan has been taking countermeasures against scalping by putting up notices on the official website, app, and some storefronts asking customers not to buy a large number of Happy Meals. ITMedia also reported that a large number of stickers were being sold on Mercari by noon of March 5. In the product descriptions, many sellers claimed that they were putting up the stickers for sale because of "damage" they received.

There are five Happy Meal sets in total and each centers around one or more of the following Demon Slayer characters: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, and the "Pillars" Shinobu Kocho and Giyu Tomioka. Each set includes a character sticker, a collection of five stickers featuring the character's quotes and scenes from the Demon Slayer anime, and a sticker of the character(s) in McDonald's uniforms.

A video advertisement showcasing the stickers has also been released on the official McDonald's Japan YouTube channel:

According to the official website, the Happy Meal set is sold out at some stores as of Wednesday.

Source: ITMedia