BPO Watchdog Group Expresses Divided Opinions on Redo of Healer's Extreme Content

When it comes to a late-night program, how much is too much?

The Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organization (BPO) is a watchdog group focused on Japanese television content. Every month, the BPO publishes submitted viewer opinions and complaints about what's appearing on television. In a summary of the 231rd Youth Committee meeting, held in February, the BPO addressed the late-night anime Redo of Healer .

It is important to note that the BPO opinions and comments published are not necessarily the opinions held by members of the BPO itself. The organization noted that it had received complaints regarding the scenes of sexual violence such as "The content endorsing violence and sexual assault will have a big influence on youths. Even as a late-night show, it is not suitable for broadcast" and "The show's content is immoral, such as using cruel actions and drugs to break down a person, and it is a bad influence for youths."

In response to the complaints, the BPO decided to discuss the show, expressing mixed opinions. The various comments as summarized by the BPO are listed below:

"Although it may be a problem if it were in a time slot where children would see it, the extreme scenes use blurred or blacked-out visuals and are not shown clearly. It is difficult to discern the amount of consideration that should be taken for something airing in a late-night time slot. It is necessary to debate this matter frankly."

"Compared to other anime, this show focuses on something specific. This may be adopted by many other works. Depending on that, it may be necessary to express a warning so that the breadth of expression does not become narrower."

"Is the fact that it's an anime or that it's a late-night time slot being used as a rationalization? Could we have a place to exchange opinions with the managers of the program in order to understand how they are thinking?"

"The characters are drawn to look cute, and the dialogue is light. There is a concern that a child could mistakenly believe that this is alright, so I hope that guardians are careful about this."

"These days, there's a possibility that it could be seen via a recording even if it does air late at night. Is it possible to create some kind of restrictions on recordings?"

"It has extreme content like an adult anime, so even if the screen is blurred, there may still be a problem with allowing this to air on television."

Rui Tsukiyo 's Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi: Sokushi Mahō to Skill Copy no Chōetsu Heal ( Redo of Healer ) original "revenge fantasy" light novel series centers on Kayal, a healer who is used and tossed around by his fellow adventurers on the assumption that healers cannot fight on their own. However, when he achieves the ultimate healing magic, and "heals" the world itself, he goes back four years to redo his life.

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation which premiered on January 13. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime. The anime will stream online in both a "TV broadcast" version and a "Redo" version. AT-X will also air both a TV broadcast version and a "complete recovery" version.

The Redo of Healer official Twitter account issued a content warning for the anime shortly before its television debut, translated as follows: "This program is fiction and bears no relation to any existing person, place, or organization. Furthermore, the content is not made to endorse any specific way of thinking or belief. The work also includes extreme violence. Children and young people are advised against viewing it."

Past submissions to the BPO have included concerns about character designs and sexual content in the children's anime Yōkai Watch , nudity in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , and violence in Magical Girl Site and Goblin Slayer .

Source: BPO via Otakomu