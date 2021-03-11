Hatsune Miku, Ensemble Stars! Support Government Initiative for COVID-19 Safety

Posters draw attention to the "5 situations" that increase risk of infection

The Hatsune Miku and Ensemble Stars! brands are working with the Japanese government's Office for Novel Coronavirus Disease Control to spread awareness about staying safe. The organization has released two posters pushing the #keepsafefor hashtag. The Hatsune Miku poster was released on February 8 while the Ensemble Stars! poster was unveiled on Wednesday.

The posters draw attention to the "5 situations" that increase risk of infection: Social gatherings with drinking alcohol, long feasts in large groups, conversation without a mask, living together in a small limited space, and switching locations. For more information in English, check the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare's website.

Sources: Office for Novel Coronavirus Disease Control website, Twitter account via Otakomu