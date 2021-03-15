Science Adventure Staff Teases Steins;Gate, Revue Starlight Collaboration

The official Twitter account of the Science Adventure franchise posted a teaser image invoking Steins;Gate and the Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight series. The Tweet includes a hashtag for Steins;Gate , and it reads "Worldline divergence '0.210317%'. Hououin Kyouma: 'That's right. The (performance) program... is the Stairs of Heaven."

The darkened visual shows the "OSHMKUFA 2010" pin (which represents the initials of the lab members in Steins;Gate ) to the left and the Revue Starlight logo to the right. The digits can be read as "March 17, 2021" (21/03/17).

Science Adventure teased new information for the franchise last Thursday.

Bushiroad announced the Revue Starlight franchise in April 2017 with a stage musical and television anime project. The musical Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE , billed as a "2.5 dimension musical and live concert," ran in Tokyo in September 2017. The 12-episode television anime series premiered in July 2018. The franchise also inspired a new mini anime titled Shōjo☆Konto All Starlight (Girl Comedy Skit All Starlight), which premiered in July 2019. The Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Rondo Rondo Rondo compilation film opened on August 7, and the franchise 's upcoming brand-new anime film will debut on May 21.

Ateam's Revue Starlight Re LIVE smartphone game launched worldwide in April 2019. A third stage musical production was scheduled for summer 2020 but will instead open in summer 2021.

The Steins;Gate game shipped in 2009 and inspired a television anime in 2011. The game also inspired the Steins;Gate – The Movie – Load Region of Déjà Vu sequel film in 2013 and the alternate retelling anime Steins;Gate 0 in 2018. The franchise also includes several sequel and spinoff games, and manga adaptations.

MAGES. is developing a Steins;Gate 0 Elite game. The Steins;Gate game is inspiring a live-action television adaptation in Hollywood. MAGES. had previously revealed a "new Steins; science-adventure project," but stated specifically that the new project will not be Steins;Gate .

