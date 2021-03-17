Golden Kamuy Inspires Seishun Kamuy "Hypothetical Boy-Girl Youth Drama"

TikTok influencer Naenano stars in short video series about teen couple bonding over the manga

Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga is commemorating the release of its 25th compiled volume by inspiring a "hypothetical" live-action drama about a boy who is a fan of Golden Kamuy and a fastidious girl who has never read manga. A website for the drama launched on Monday, complete with episode summaries and a video recapping the major developments.

The video stars the TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube influencer Naenano and the model/actor Totaro. The story shows the two of them getting closer thanks to them developing a mutual interest in Golden Kamuy . In the dialogue, the characters make numerous references to lines and situations depicted in the manga. The referenced chapters are available to read for free on the drama's website.

The "last scene" for the hypothetical drama was released on the website on Thursday, the same day as the release of the manga's 25th volume.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.

Noda launched the ongoing manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014. The television anime adaptation's first season premiered in April 2018. The third season premiered in October.

Source: Comic Natalie