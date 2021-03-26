BEASTARS 2nd Season's ED Sequence Creator Shares Clay Model References

"It was my first time putting in so much time and effort into the preproduction."

BEASTARS 2nd Season ED sequence creator Kouhei Kadowaki revealed an interesting fact on Twitter about the creation of the video: Louis and Ibuki had such complicated forms that in order to create the animation, he created clay models of their heads in order to grasp how they would look from every angle. He showed off the models in a video posted on Wednesday:

He also remarked that it was the first time he put in so much time and effort into the preproduction for animation.

The first episode of BEASTARS Season 2 premiered exclusively on Netflix in Japan on January 5 followed by its Fuji TV premiere on January 6 in the +Ultra timeslot. Netflix will stream the series outside of Japan in July.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2016. The manga ended on October 8, and Akita Shoten published the manga's 21st volume on the same day.