BEASTARS 2nd Season's ED Sequence Creator Shares Clay Model References
posted on by Kim Morrissy
BEASTARS 2nd Season ED sequence creator Kouhei Kadowaki revealed an interesting fact on Twitter about the creation of the video: Louis and Ibuki had such complicated forms that in order to create the animation, he created clay models of their heads in order to grasp how they would look from every angle. He showed off the models in a video posted on Wednesday:
BEASTARS2期ED 制作秘話— 門脇康平 (@KadowakiKouhei) March 24, 2021
ルイとイブキは、アニメとして作画するにはあまりに複雑な造形で、立体感の把握が頭の中だけでは完全には難しかったので、どの角度から見ても立体的な印象が一致する像をまず粘土で制作。これを作ることで頭の中の立体感が整理され、安定した作画を可能にしました。#bstanime pic.twitter.com/WhqsNuzMiW
He also remarked that it was the first time he put in so much time and effort into the preproduction for animation.
The first episode of BEASTARS Season 2 premiered exclusively on Netflix in Japan on January 5 followed by its Fuji TV premiere on January 6 in the +Ultra timeslot. Netflix will stream the series outside of Japan in July.
Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2016. The manga ended on October 8, and Akita Shoten published the manga's 21st volume on the same day.
Source: Kouhei Kadowaki's Twitter account