Elos to Sell Evangelion Skateboards in the United States

Online preorders for Eva 01, Eva 02, Rei skateboards opened on Friday

Skateboard manufacturer Elos opened preorders on Friday for its Evangelion Sports collaboration skateboards. The boards come in three designs: Eva 01, Eva 02, and Rei.

Each skateboard deck is laser engraved with a limited-edition logo and an QR code unique to the owner. The package also includes a canvas drawstring bag.

A new Evangelion -themed Elos skate-tool helps customers tune their boards in style.

The items can be ordered from Elos' website. They are available for purchase solely in the United States.

Elos (the Effortless Lifestyle of Skateboarding) originated in California. After entering the Japanese market in 2019, Elos was introduced to Evangelion through an Elos fan's personal connection. The collaboration launched in Japan in November last year.

Source: Press Release