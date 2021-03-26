SPY x FAMILY Creator Draws Model, Professional Flutist Cocomi

Cocomi also takes inspiration from manga's heroine for fashion shoot collaboration with Dior

SPY x FAMILY creator Tatsuya Endō produced an original illustration of model and professional flutist Cocomi. The drawing is part of a collaboration with fashion brand Dior, prominently featuring a handbag part of Dior's 2021 Summer Collection.

Cocomi also participated in several fashion shoots, taking on poses inspired by SPY x FAMILY heroine Yor Forger.

More information about the products promoted in the photos and illustrations can be found on the official collaboration website.

Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY manga launched in Japan on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in March 2019. Shueisha began offering the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service on the same day. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019.

Source: Comic Natalie