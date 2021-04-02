Interest
My Hero Academia's All Might Gets Cameo in Deadpool: Samurai Manga
posted on by Kim Morrissy
In the ninth chapter of Sanshirō Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi's Deadpool: Samurai manga, My Hero Academia character All Might shows up to save Deadpool from trouble while uttering his trademark phrase "I am here." The chapter might have released on the Shonen Jump+ app and website on April 1, but the official Twitter account of the service stressed that it is no prank.
エイプリルフールだけど嘘じゃない！！— 少年ジャンプ＋ (@shonenjump_plus) April 1, 2021
『僕のヒーローアカデミア』堀越耕平先生ご本人が執筆の〝オールマイト〟が電撃参戦！！
『デッドプール:SAMURAI』第9話更新中！https://t.co/ScSIGue4qJ
毎話トレンド入りの話題作！
スパイダーマン登場のオマケ漫画も収録されたコミックス1巻発売中！ pic.twitter.com/z09wQhJvgw
The chapter is currently available to read for free, so you can confirm the turn of events for yourself.
The manga launched on Shonen Jump+ on December 10. Kasama and Uesugi previously published a one-shot in October 2019 under the same title on Shonen Jump+ as part of a collaboration between Shueisha and Marvel Comics to publish a biweekly series of seven manga short stories.
[Via Otakomu]