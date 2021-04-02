My Hero Academia's All Might Gets Cameo in Deadpool: Samurai Manga

Sanshirō Kasama, Hikaru Uesugi's manga about Marvel hero launched on December 10

In the ninth chapter of Sanshirō Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi's Deadpool: Samurai manga, My Hero Academia character All Might shows up to save Deadpool from trouble while uttering his trademark phrase "I am here." The chapter might have released on the Shonen Jump+ app and website on April 1, but the official Twitter account of the service stressed that it is no prank.

The chapter is currently available to read for free, so you can confirm the turn of events for yourself.

The manga launched on Shonen Jump+ on December 10. Kasama and Uesugi previously published a one-shot in October 2019 under the same title on Shonen Jump+ as part of a collaboration between Shueisha and Marvel Comics to publish a biweekly series of seven manga short stories.

[Via Otakomu]