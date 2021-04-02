Interest
My Hero Academia Composer Yuki Hayashi Leaves Agency, Opens New Office
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Music composer Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia, Haikyu!!) announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday that he has left his previous agency Legendoor to go independent. Starting from April, he is starting his own office and a personal website.
With his new office, Hayashi hopes to "make music like a small town workshop or smith." As of Friday, the "list of works" and "news" pages are still under construction.
Yuki Hayashi is a self-taught composer who got his start making the musical accompaniments for dance and athletic competitions. Besides his work on My Hero Academia and Haikyu!!, he also worked on the soundtrack of Welcome to the Ballroom and Shaman King (2021). You can read an in-depth feature about the composer's work on the My Hero Academia soundtrack on ANN.
Source: Yuki Hayashi's Twitter account