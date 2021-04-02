My Hero Academia Composer Yuki Hayashi Leaves Agency, Opens New Office

Music composer Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! ) announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday that he has left his previous agency Legendoor to go independent. Starting from April, he is starting his own office and a personal website.

With his new office, Hayashi hopes to "make music like a small town workshop or smith." As of Friday, the "list of works" and "news" pages are still under construction.

Yuki Hayashi is a self-taught composer who got his start making the musical accompaniments for dance and athletic competitions. Besides his work on My Hero Academia and Haikyu!! , he also worked on the soundtrack of Welcome to the Ballroom and Shaman King (2021). You can read an in-depth feature about the composer's work on the My Hero Academia soundtrack on ANN.