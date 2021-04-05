Angels Baseball Pitcher Shohei Ohtani Uses Jujutsu Kaisen ED For His Walk-In Song

Los Angeles Angels baseball player Shohei Ohtani appeared as a designated hitter at his first Major League Baseball match of the season on Friday. His walk-in song caused a stir by revealing his fondness for anime by playing the opening beats of the Jujutsu Kaisen ED "Lost in Paradise feat. AKLO " by ALI .

A fan video from the match captures the moment of Ohtani's appearance, including when the song started playing:

In a post-match interview, Ohtani was questioned about why he decided to change his walk-in song to "Lost in Paradise feat. AKLO ," to which he stated that he looked forward to watching the Jujutsu Kaisen anime every week. He also said that he thinks that the show is very engaging.

Ohtani is renowned as a two-way player, capable of serving as both a pitcher and as a designated hitter. His Friday match signaled a return to form after his recovery from injury. He made history for the American League in his most recent match on Sunday by serving as a starting pitcher and scoring a home run as a batter in the same match. His popularity in Japan cannot be understated; the second season of the Mr. Osomatsu anime even made a reference to Ohtani in its eighth episode.

Source: Daily via Livedoor News, Hachima Kikо̄