Megan Thee Stallion Posts Her Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Manicure

American rapper, singer and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion is a noted anime fan, having cosplayed as Todoroki for Paper magazine in the past. More recently, she has put her love for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on display by posting a photo of her latest manicure on Instagram.

The artwork includes the green-and-black checkered pattern inspired by Tanjiro's clothing, as well as character art of Tanjiro and Nezuko.

Megan is no stranger to anime-inspired nail art. In October, she showed off her JoJo's Bizarre Adventure nail art, depicting the main characters of Stardust Crusaders .

A Texas native, Megan made her debut in 2016. Her second EP Make It Hot included the track "Last Week in H TX" which garnered over four million views on YouTube . She released her first full-length album Fever in 2019. She was nominated in the Best Female Hip Hop Artist category at the 2019 BET Awards.

[Via Funimation Blog]