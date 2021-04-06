Free! Boys Get Appointed Mizuno Sportswear Ambassadors

The official Twitter account for Kyoto Animation 's Free! anime franchise announced on Friday that protagonists Haruka and Rin have been appointed as ambassadors for the Mizuno sports equipment and sportswear company. To commemorate the occasion, the series has released a special new visual. Mizuno is selling sportswear based on the graphic design.

The products include an "authentic top and bottom set" recreating the swimwear of both Haruka and Rin as well as a T-shirt, both of which are available exclusively through reservation while supplies last. Other products, including a life-sized bath towel, a swim towel, and a micro-fiber towel, are available on a made-to-order basis.

Orders are available in Japan from April 2 to 20, and the products are expected to deliver in late July.

The collaboration is a cross-promotion with the franchise's most recent entry Free! ~Road to the World~ Yume (Dream), which opened on July 5, 2019. It was a "reconstruction" of the Free! Dive to the Future television anime series, as well as a "bridge" to the new film, which is scheduled for 2021.