New York's Philippe Labaune Gallery Holds Katsuhiro Otomo Tribute Exhibition

29 international artists draw Akira homage illustrations for April 8 - May 8 exhibit

The Philippe Labaune Gallery in New York will hold a tribute exhibition for the acclaimed manga artist Katsuhiro Otomo from April 8 to May 8. The exhibition showcases original artwork by Otomo, as well as illustrations by 29 international artists in homage to the seminal cyberpunk manga Akira .

The Good for Health - Bad for Education: A Tribute to Otomo exhibition features a selection of the artwork originally exhibited at the 2016 Angoulême Festival hosted by France's Ministry of Culture, as well as works from emerging artists. It will be the Philippe Labaune Gallery's inaugural exhibit.

Featured artists include Dominique Bertail, Mathieu Bablet, Ian Bertram, Matthieu Bonhomme, François Boucq, Boulet, Francesco Cattani, Simone D'Armini, Adrien Demont, Jean-Jacques Dzialowski, Benoit Féroumont, Manuele Fior, Joel Jurion, Kalonji, Viktor Kalvachev, Nicolas Keramidas, Li-An, LRNZ, Dilraj Mann, Laureline Mattiussi, Hugues Micol, Giannis Milonogiannis, Marion Mousse, Katsuhiro Otomo , Paul Pope, Vincent Perriot, Sara Pichelli, Victor Santos, Olivier Vatine, and Vince.

Otomo began his career as a manga creator on such works as Domu , Kibun wa mō Sensō , and his most famous title internationally, Akira . He then branched into animation by directing part of the Robot Carnival omnibus and a feature film adaptation of his own Akira story. He directed other anime projects such as the Memories omnibus, the Gundam: Mission to the Rise event short, and the Steamboy feature. He also collaborated on Harmagedon , Roujin Z , Spriggan , Metropolis , Freedom Project and Hipira: The Little Vampire .

Otomo confirmed in 2018 that he is working on a new manga. He revealed in 2012 that he was preparing his first long series since Akira .

Source: Email correspondence, official website