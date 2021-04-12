Tokyo Ghoul, Rent-A-Girlfriend Creators Draw Attack on Titan Fanart to Celebrate Final Chapter

Manga serialization ended on Friday, final volume ships on June 9

Manga creators Sui Ishida ( Tokyo Ghoul ) and Reiji Miyajima ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) posted Attack on Titan fanart on their personal Twitter accounts to commemorate the release of the manga's final chapter on Friday.

Ishida drew Attack on Titan protagonist Eren Jaegar (spelled "Yeager" in his tweet), while Miyajima drew Rent-A-Girlfriend heroine Chizuru Mizuhara wearing the Survey Corps outfit.

Flowers of Evil creator Shūzō Oshimi also tweeted his regards, stating, "Isayama-san, thank you for the hard work."

Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga ended in the May issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on April 9, after 11 and a half years of serialization. The manga's 34th and final volume will ship on June 9. The series has inspired a popular television anime, many spinoff manga and novels, several spinoff anime, video games, and a live-action film project. The manga has more than 100 million copies in print worldwide.

Thanks to A. M. for the news tip.