BMW Esports Teams Get "Isekai" Manga

Japanese artist Acky Bright draws 8-chapter "Heroes of Rivalry" manga

BMW Esports announced last Wednesday that its esports teams are starring together in an "isekai" manga drawn by Japanese artist Acky Bright. United in Rivalry teams Cloud 9, FNATIC, FunPlus Phoenix, G2 Esports, and T1 will be joined by newly announced partner team OG Esports for the Heroes of Rivalry manga, which depicts them as heroes in a fantasy world.

The first chapter was released on BMW's website last Wednesday, and there will be eight chapters in total released weekly. The website describes the manga as follows:

What started as a fun trip into a virtual training simulation, soon gets serious for our esports teams. A mysterious menace has unleashed its digital hordes. To stand a chance, they must unite — the game is on! Renowned Japanese artist Acky Bright created a traditional manga in the genre of "Isekai", featuring all your favorite players from the United in Rivalry teams.

According to BMW, the manga will "also provide surprising news about the future of the BMW Esports involvement."

Illustrator Acky Bright is a self-taught manga artist. He founded the design studio Brightworks in 2002. He was one among six artists chosen by Museum of Modern Art curator Paola Antonelli to demonstrate Japanese art to travelers to Japan. The Narita and Haneda Airports installed his manga-style video starting from February 21.

