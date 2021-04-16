Himegoto Manga Creator, Virtual YouTuber Norio Tsukudani Announces Her Marriage

Marriage announcement coincides with Tsukudani's 27th birthday

Himegoto manga creator Norio Tsukudani announced on her official Twitter account on Friday that she has gotten married to a company manager. The date coincides with her 27th birthday.

The manga artist, who is also active as a Virtual YouTuber under the name of "Inuyama Tamaki," vowed to keep doing her best at both her VTubing career.

She also held a stream on her YouTube channel to discuss the news and interact with her fans.

Tsukudani was in high school when her Himegoto four-panel cross-dressing manga debuted in 2011. The series inspired a 13-episode television anime series of five-minute shorts in 2014. The manga concluded in 2015.

Tsukudani debuted the "Inuyama Tamaki" character in 2017, and began streaming activities in September 2018. Officially, she refers to herself as the "manager" or "mother" of the character rather than as the character herself. In the same year, she launched the "Nori Pro" Virtual YouTuber agency. As of April 2021, the agency has 10 performing talents.

On her website, Tsukudani describes her manga work as "open but having virtually no business."

Thanks to dark_ogamiya for the news tip.

Source: Nikkan Sports