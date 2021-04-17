Devilman Gets VR Exhibit with Large-Scale Go Nagai Statue

Exhibit on Virtual Utopia VR platform will run from April 28 to May 31

Go Nagai 's classic Devilman series is getting a VR exhibit on the Virtual Utopia platform from April 28 to May 31. The exhibit will focus on the manga, the TV anime it spawned, and the DEVILMAN crybaby anime streaming on Netflix . Part of the exhibit will also include a large-scale Go Nagai statue created with a 3D scan.

There will be 11 areas in the exhibit in total. The opening area will be accessible for free for everyone who downloads the application, while the other areas require a paid ticket. The application does not require specialized equipment such as a VR headset. The free area will display a screening of a talk show between Go Nagai and other famous individuals who have strong recollections of the Devilman series. The talks will also be streamed on YouTube .

Tickets are available in multiple varieties: 1-day tickets, which cost 2,200 yen (US$20), "All-Day" tickets that allow access to the exhibit for its entire duration, which cost 5,500 yen (US$50), and limited-edition Premium tickets that comes with a set of special goods and an All-Day ticket. Premium tickets cost 14,300 yen (US$131). Audio guides are also available separate for purchase, costing 550 yen (US$5) each. The featured voice actors are Megumi Han , who played Maki Makimura in DEVILMAN crybaby , and Tomokazu Seki , who played Ryou Asuka in Amon - Apocalypse of Devilman .

Nagai launched the original Devilman manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 1972. A television anime adaptation of the manga aired simultaneously that year. The anime and manga series have spawned more than a dozen different spinoffs, crossovers, and remakes since 1972, including manga, OVAs, and a 2004 live-action film. The 10-episode DEVILMAN crybaby anime premiered in 190 countries or territories on Netflix in January 2018.