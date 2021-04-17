How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega Anime Includes Usada Pekora Reference

Watch out for the rabbit VTuber in the second episode

The second episode of How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω includes a cheeky reference to the hololive Virtual YouTuber Usada Pekora. A background character with a strong resemblance to the VTuber is briefly shown at roughly the 2:43 mark of the episode.

For comparison's sake, an image of Pekora is shown below:

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord is set in a fantasy world that includes beastfolk, who have physical features resembling animals. A rabbit girl easily fits into the anime's setting, although the reference is clear for those who are on the lookout for it.

Pekora herself reacted on Twitter by tweeting out a single shocked "Peko?!"

Usada Pekora is a 3rd generation hololive VTuber talent who debuted in July 2019. In December 2020, she reached the 1 million subscriber milestone and commemorated the occasion by coming out to her mother as a Virtual YouTuber. In 2020, she was one of the top 5 most-viewed female streamers.

The second season of the television anime of Yukiya Murasaki 's How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord light novel series debuted on April 8.

