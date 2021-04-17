Interest
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega Anime Includes Usada Pekora Reference

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Watch out for the rabbit VTuber in the second episode

The second episode of How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω includes a cheeky reference to the hololive Virtual YouTuber Usada Pekora. A background character with a strong resemblance to the VTuber is briefly shown at roughly the 2:43 mark of the episode.

For comparison's sake, an image of Pekora is shown below:

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord is set in a fantasy world that includes beastfolk, who have physical features resembling animals. A rabbit girl easily fits into the anime's setting, although the reference is clear for those who are on the lookout for it.

Pekora herself reacted on Twitter by tweeting out a single shocked "Peko?!"

Usada Pekora is a 3rd generation hololive VTuber talent who debuted in July 2019. In December 2020, she reached the 1 million subscriber milestone and commemorated the occasion by coming out to her mother as a Virtual YouTuber. In 2020, she was one of the top 5 most-viewed female streamers.

The second season of the television anime of Yukiya Murasaki's How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord light novel series debuted on April 8.

