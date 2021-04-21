Cygames Recruits "Master Skyfarers" as Granblue Fantasy Play Testers

1st recruitment drive is for work starting in mid-May

Cygames posted a recruitment ad for "Master Skyfarers" who will serve as play testers on the Granblue Fantasy smartphone and browser game. The job title refers to the role of the player character in the game.

Play testers will be expected to play through the game contents that are developed, check game balance, and provide reports on any bugs or discrepancies that arise. The first recruitment drive will be for work starting in mid-May. The job will be taking place in the Sumitomo Realty & Development Shibuya Garden Tower building in Shibuya.

Recruits will work part-time for 1,200 yen (US$11) per hour, plus a flat 1,000 yen (US$9) per day to cover travel expenses. The only must-have requirement is "plays Granblue Fantasy ." Optional requirements are "young person in their 20s or 30s" and "experience as a test player or debugger."

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014, and the game has more than 18 million downloads. The original game inspired a 13-episode television anime series in April 2017 and a second season in October 2019. The Grand Blues! ( Guraburu! ) anime shorts premiered on October 8.

Source: HRMOS via Otakomu