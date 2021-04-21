Luffy's Rubber Arms Snatch Food in Hybrid Live-Action, Anime Ad

The One Piece series is promoting the food delivery and takeout app "menu" with a hybrid live-action and animated ad. In the ad, a delivery man is shown taking some food to the Straw Hat pirates. Luffy is so eager to eat that he extends his rubber arms and takes the package while the man is still cycling on his bicycle.

The ad will be broadcast on television in the Kanto, Kansai, Nagoya, Sapporo, Fukuoka, Sendai, and Hiroshima areas starting from April 22.

menu is also running a One Piece gacha starting from April 22. Customers who order over 2,000 yen worth of food items and leave a review will obtain medals that they can use to redeem clear files, badges, and tote bags featuring artwork of One Piece characters. Further details can be found on the menu's website.

Source: Comic Natalie