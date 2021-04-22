Google Japan Adds 14 AR Models of Gundam, Evangelion, Ultraman, Bandai Namco, Sanrio Characters

Google Japan announced on Tuesday that it has added 14 augmented reality (AR) models of characters from various Japanese franchises to its Google search service. The characters will appear when users search for the character name on their smartphones and tap the "View 3D" option. Google Japan began streaming a trailer:

Users can display characters in real-world environments and can also adjust their sizes. The characters also make sounds.

The characters include RX-105 Xi Gundam, RX-104 Odysseus Gundam, and RX-104FF Penelope from the Gundam series; Evangelion Unit-01 from Neon Genesis Evangelion ; Ultraman, Ultraman Zero, Ultraman Belial, and Gomora from the Ultraman franchise ; Pac-Man ; Don-chan and Kat-chan from the Taiko no Tatsujin game series; and the Sanrio characters Hello Kitty , Pompompurin, Cogimyun , and Little Twin Stars.