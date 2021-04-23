Japanese Museums Hold Pokémon Fossil Exhibit

Museums will display illustrations of the games' Fossil Pokémon alongside information about the extinct creatures that inspired them

The National Museum of Nature and Science, Tokyo is organizing a Pokémon fossil exhibit across various museums in Japan. The theme is "Extinct organisms and Pokémon," and it will aim to encourage children to study paleontology.

The museums will display illustrations of the games' Fossil Pokémon alongside images and information about the extinct creatures that inspired them.

Also be sure to look out for the large-scale model of a Tyrantrum and Bastiodon skeleton.

The exhibit run is scheduled to run until 2023. It will be held at the following venues and times:

Summer 2021: Mikasa City Museum (July 4 to September 20)

Fall 2021: Shimane Nature Museum of Mt. Sanbe “Sahimel”

Spring 2022: National Museum of Nature and Science,Tokyo

Summer 2022: Toyohashi Museum of Natural History

Further venues and dates will be announced at a later time.

The curator of the exhibit is Daisuke Aiba, head researcher at the Mikasa City Museum. His favorite Pokémon is Omanyte.

Source: Press Release