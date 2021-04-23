Interest
Otsuchi Town Produces Short Anime Starring Shouta Aoi
by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Anime debuts this fall
The town of Otsuchi in Iwate prefecture announced on Friday that it is producing a short anime, with voice actor Shouta Aoi voicing the character Kai Otsuchi. The anime will debut this fall.
Otsuchi mayor Kōzō Hirano stated that the project is designed to bridge the physical boundaries that the current new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has brought about the world, with the sharp decline in travel and commerce. The character Kai Otsuchi will be a tool to bridge Otsuchi's beauty to the world.
Yone Kazuki (Hakuōki, Nobunaga The Fool) designed the character.
