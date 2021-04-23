Interest
Saga Prefecture Installs Zombie Land Saga Manholes
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Zombie Land Saga anime has made extensive efforts to help promote tourism in the Saga Prefecture; even Saga's own governor has gotten on board with cosplay and reenacting scenes from the anime. With the debut of the anime's second season, the series is entrenching itself even further into the Saga Prefecture by inspiring manhole covers.
The prefecture installed its first Zombie Land Saga manhole near the Tо̄jin Plaza Building in Saga City on Thursday. The prefecture plans to install 14 manholes across six cities on June 8, all of them featuring original illustrations.
Saga Shimbun posted a video of the moment of the manhole's installation:
＜#ゾンビランドサガ リベンジ＞オリジナルマンホール設置開始https://t.co/hfKii91xAX— 佐賀新聞ニュース (@sagashimbun) April 22, 2021
佐賀県を舞台にしたテレビアニメ「ゾンビランドサガ リベンジ」の放送開始を記念したマンホールのふたが２２日、佐賀市唐人の唐人プラザビルそばに設置された。 pic.twitter.com/Fd75dHPoDr
In other anime manhole-related news, Tokyo's Taito Ward installed a Sarazanmai manhole at the intersection of Kappabashi Tool Street and Kappabashi Main Street last Tuesday. The ward installed a mailbox in the Kappabashi Hondori Street in March. The initiative is part of an effort to decentralize the attraction of visitors to the area in the post-COVID era.
Sources: Saga Shimbun, Press Release