Saga Prefecture Installs Zombie Land Saga Manholes

The Zombie Land Saga anime has made extensive efforts to help promote tourism in the Saga Prefecture; even Saga's own governor has gotten on board with cosplay and reenacting scenes from the anime. With the debut of the anime's second season, the series is entrenching itself even further into the Saga Prefecture by inspiring manhole covers.

The prefecture installed its first Zombie Land Saga manhole near the Tо̄jin Plaza Building in Saga City on Thursday. The prefecture plans to install 14 manholes across six cities on June 8, all of them featuring original illustrations.

Saga Shimbun posted a video of the moment of the manhole's installation:

In other anime manhole-related news, Tokyo's Taito Ward installed a Sarazanmai manhole at the intersection of Kappabashi Tool Street and Kappabashi Main Street last Tuesday. The ward installed a mailbox in the Kappabashi Hondori Street in March. The initiative is part of an effort to decentralize the attraction of visitors to the area in the post-COVID era.

Sources: Saga Shimbun, Press Release