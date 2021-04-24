Madoka Magica Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Life-Sized Soul Gem, Grief Seed Replicas

Pressing the Grief Seed against the Soul Gem will "purify" its hue

The Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime is celebrating its 10th anniversary with new merchandise: Life-sized replicas of the Soul Gem and Grief Seeds that appear in the TV anime. Not only do they reflect the appearance of the fantasy props, they also recreate some of the functions: Pressing the button on the Soul Gem will make it play voiced lines from the anime, but at the cost of tainting its hue over time. However, by pressing a Grief Seed against a Soul Gem, you can make the Soul Gem light up as if it's being purified.

The "Proplica Soul Gem & Grief Seed Set -Kaname Madoka ver.-" is part of Tamashii Nations' "Proplica" (a portmanteau of "prop" and "replica") line of character items aimed at adult collectors. Bandai Spirits released a promotional video showing off the item's functionality:

Not only can the Soul Gem play 40 lines uttered by Madoka, it can also play a "bonus" voiced line by Kyubey. The set also comes with an original illustration sheet drawn at Shaft.

The item began preorders in Japan on Friday on the Premium Bandai and Aniplex + online shops. It costs 6,050 yen (approximately US$56) and is expected to ship in October.

The original Puella Magi Madoka Magica television anime premiered in January 2011. The 10th anniversary project for the franchise will hold an event on April 25 at Chofu City Green Hall in Tokyo.

Source: Comic Natalie