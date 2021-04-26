Interest
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Trains Promote Film's Release in North America

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Film opened in North America on April 23

The official English Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Twitter account posted on Sunday that a metro rail train has been spotted in Los Angeles promoting the North America release of the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime.

Funimation and Aniplex of America began screening Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train in theaters in North America on April 23, and will release the film digitally on June 22.

The film ranked at #2 in its opening weekend in the U.S., earning an estimated $19,542,227 in its opening weekend, with a US$12,213 per-theater average over 1,600 theaters.

Source: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba official English Twitter account

