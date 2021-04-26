Ghibli's Toshio Suzuki Reveals Live-Action Nausicaä Offers

Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki revealed in an interview on Fuji TV 's Bokura no Jidai (Our Era) television program on Sunday that the studio has received a number of offers to adapt Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind into live-action. The list includes eminent directors such as Evangelion 's Hideaki Anno (Shin Godzilla, Shin Ultraman , Shin Kamen Rider ).

Actor Hidetaka Yoshioka commented that director Takashi Yamazaki ( Always: Sunset on Third Street , live-action Space Battleship Yamato and Parasyte , Lupin III THE FIRST , Stand By Me Doraemon ) had always said that he wanted to make a Nausicaä live-action version. To this, Suzuki replied that he had heard this from Yamazaki himself, but he was always telling him no. According to him, everyone wants to make a Nausicaä live-action project except for Hayao Miyazaki , who directed the original animated film.

In 2013, Miyazaki revealed in an interview that he is open to the possibility of a Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind film sequel. However, he would leave such a hypothetical project in the hands of Evangelion director Hideaki Anno .

When asked if he was interested in making a continuation or part 2 of Nausicaä , he replied, “No, I don't. I don't really feel like doing it, but Anno keeps on saying, 'I want to do it! I want to do it!,' so I tell him now that I've come to think lately that if he wanted to do it, it would be fine for him to do it.”

In 2012, Anno created a live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) short with Ghibli titled Giant God Warrior Appears in Tokyo. The short draws inspiration from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind .

Anno was a key animator on Nausicaä , and he later drew inspiration from the film's Giant God Warriors (and childhood memories of the tokusatsu franchise Ultraman ) to create Evangelion .

Source: RBB Today via Yaraon!