Toyota Housing Releases Ad with Mamoru Hosoda Film Footage

Toyota Housing has teamed up with Studio Chizu , the production company behind Mamoru Hosoda films like Mirai and The Boy and The Beast , to produce a TV commercial featuring footage from the films. The ad uses clips from Hosoda films to express how families will stick together even when their houses and living circumstances change.

The ad started airing on television in Japan from Saturday. It commemorates the announcement of Studio Chizu 's new Belle ( Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime , literally "The Dragon and the Freckled Princess") anime film. It includes footage from Belle , The Girl Who Leapt Through Time , Summer Wars , Wolf Children , The Boy and The Beast , and Mirai . Actress Yō Yoshida appears in the live-action parts of the commercial and provides the voiceover.

Toyota Housing has opened a website from April 24 to cross-promote Belle . It is running a quiz with a movie ticket for Belle as a potential lottery prize. The film will open in Japan in July.

In October, Studio Chizu teamed up with Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company to create its first original animated commercial.

